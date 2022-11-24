Misc 1-slot GPUs & 2080Ti Heatkiller

MahoganySoapbox

May 19, 2015
175
Some single slot Nvidia GPUs for your projects or minor transcode work. All are full height brackets. Please check your compatibility and needs. All items shipped USPS.

Quadro P620 w/4 mini-DP, for $60 shipped
Quadro P400 w/3 mini-DP for $25 shipped
Quadro K420 w/DVI & HDMI for $20 shipped

Lastly my Heatkiller 4 for RTX Titan/2080Ti.
Give your 2080Ti or Titan a little upgrade rather than sell it for little gain
$60 for the kit. I just removed this a week ago and I plan on taking it apart for a thorough cleaning.
20221123_190725.jpg
 
