Mirror's Edge and Battlefield Bad Company 2 being removed from sale

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 13,243
Some more games being removed from sale going forward. Mirror's Edge and Battlefield Bad Company 2 will no longer be for sale after April 28. If you own the games already, you can still play them offline. New purchases will just be restricted.
Baffling decision because Mirror's Edge is a single player game, maybe with an online score comparing feature that no one ever cared about and doesn't change how the game actually plays in anyway if I recall. Bad Company 2 has a fairly decent single player campaign. If you ever wanted to play these games without relying on some old torrent, I suppose you will need to buy them quickly before they are gone forever.
