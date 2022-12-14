Mint Surface Duo - 256GB unlocked -200 plus shipping.

OG Surface Duo dual screen phone. harder to find 256 gb version.
Specs are here - https://www.gsmarena.com/microsoft_surface_duo-10365.php
I love this phone. Not the latest specs, no 5g and I sitll love it. If you use MS apps at all for work this thing is just a godsend to use. The split screen on outlook and teams? So useful.
"If you love it why are you selling it?" My work is forcing us onto VMWar Echo platform and it does not do split screen, and half of the features don't work on android so they sent me an Iphone. I hate it but at least I can get my work email.
So as much as I freakin love it, I would rather it got to someone who can use it than just sit here doing nothing, I have a black leather skin on it but device and screen are 100% mint. I have box, charger cables ..etc everything. Will ship USPS (you pay) or other carrier if you hate USPS - (you pay). If you are interested contact me with your address or zip and I will get you price plus shipping.
