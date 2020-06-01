Mint Has Restored My Faith In Linux

So I've been dual booting Win10 and Ubuntu for about 2 years, and switched over almost exclusively on Ubuntu for 6 months. At first, things seemed great but I have consistently found little problems with Ubuntu that made me question using Linux at all.



Namely, I could not get smooth desktop performance for my 166Hz monitor. Dragging windows around was choppy, overall not a great experience. There were also smaller problems like USB drives not unmounting correctly, wifi dropping randomly, freezing on the login screen, etc. Overall I was not happy with the glitches and thought I should just switch back to Windows, which I did but I remember why I wanted to switch.



So, I just installed Linux Mint and it is so much better. I know it is based on Ubuntu, but everything seems to be much more solid. My 166Hz monitor is finally at it's full speed, desktop performance is perfect. It has been 2 days and no freezes or wifi drops. Removable drives seem to work fine. I wish I would have tried this earlier, not sure if it was GNOME or what, but Mint is like 100x better than vanilla Ubuntu. I can see now why it is popular. Happy with the switch.