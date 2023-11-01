Minisforum "leaks" Ryzen 8000 APU tablet

https://videocardz.com/newz/minisfo...point-3-in-1-tablet-with-14-inch-165hz-screen

Minisforum somehow Xcreted something they didn't mean to make public?

Either way the Surface Pro alternative uses a Ryzen 8000 HawkPoint APU, based on the initial specs there I would give that a go.
Could easily be a replacement for my laptop for when I need to be on-site and in crawlspaces to deal with physical access to things in shitty locations.
 
