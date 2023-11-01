Minisforum "leaks" Ryzen 8000 APU tablet

https://videocardz.com/newz/minisfo...point-3-in-1-tablet-with-14-inch-165hz-screen
Minisforum somehow Xcreted something they didn't mean to make public?
Either way the Surface Pro alternative uses a Ryzen 8000 HawkPoint APU, based on the initial specs there I would give that a go.
Could easily be a replacement for my laptop for when I need to be on-site and in crawlspaces to deal with physical access to things in shitty locations.
Minisforum somehow Xcreted something they didn't mean to make public?
Either way the Surface Pro alternative uses a Ryzen 8000 HawkPoint APU, based on the initial specs there I would give that a go.
Could easily be a replacement for my laptop for when I need to be on-site and in crawlspaces to deal with physical access to things in shitty locations.