Mining software Cryptochemist

MilkSnow0488

MilkSnow0488

n00b
Joined
Jun 11, 2023
Messages
1
Hiall ! My team and I made mining software Cryptochemist

Cryptochemistis basically a GUI for mining bitcoin, litecoin, and various otheraltcoins that makes it easy for you to work with pools.

It supports AMD and NVIDIA GPUs as well as CPU mining. You can choose between merged mining and single mining - the program includes several mining pools to choose from.
Cryprochemist automatically applies the SSE2, AVX and AVX2 instructions when available.
Peculiarities :
bitcoin, litecoin, dogeecoin, altcoins, cpuminer, cpuminer 64, bitcoin, bitcoin miner, cpu miner, cudaminer, cgminer.
Supports Stratum and sha256 mining protocol
Tested on Windows



At the moment we provide software for a period of 14 days for free, for review and test, please note that after the software will be available only for money.
For the first 20 users, this software will be provided free of charge on an ongoing basis.

Who is interested write to PM
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top