Mining pc and riser cards and using same pc as server vs multi cards on same board?

I know i'm a little late to the mining game (some will say after july things will get non profitable for mining), however, i overspent now have a dedicated 3080 for mining.



I have an existing plex/media/security cam (blue iris) server in the basement, 6700k with z170a motherboard (has 3 pciex16 slots, well technically with 2 cards its x8 and 3 cards, x8 x8 and x4).



Im going to at least initially just use this board for mining since it shouldnt bother the cpu (my 6700k can take a hit from the blue iriis streamer or even transcoding plex at times), but no gpu (onboard as of now).



I'm thinking i dont even need a wire rack rig next to it for now (or dedicated mining board).



My questions are: has anyone put multiple 3080s in the same board like this, would x8 dual cause the hash rate to be much less than the 100 MH/s i get now on my gaming pc with the 3080 ftw3?

If so, i guess the next question is, putting a riser means just extending those x16 slots effectively correct? So of no use unless i do this separately? If i do build a separate rig/mb, what brand risers work without frying the video card (i've read horror stories on some on amazon)?



For now i have a single 850 psu that i was going to use, and for now itll just be a single 3080. If mining is still profitable past july i should still be able to at least do dual off the 850 i think (what do you do when you get into triple or more cards, i assume some sort of server psu of very high watts, single unit)?



Thanks for any suggestions here