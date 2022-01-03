mining on a server running a NAS and other stuff?

Hey!

so i have a server running a NAS and a minecraft server plus some other stuff. Now im simply wondering if i can purchase a GPU for this server and mine strictly on this GPU without affecting the other components of the server. I still want to run my NAS and minecraft server, but i want to run this only on the CPU, and the miner only on the GPU. is this possible? my server is runnning windows server, and has a 650W powersupply. it dows not have a GPU yet, but im in the process of buying a RTX 3090. Will a miner even run on a windows server? (windows server 2012).



PS: i have no experience with mining, but have quite some experience with computers and have a general understanding of crypto.