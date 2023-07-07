Mining Companies Consider Repurposing Idle GPUs to HPC and AI Markets

Crypto companies are realizing that GPUs could generate more money running AI or cloud operations.


Hive Blockchain, which has 38,000 Nvidia GPUs, is repurposing the hardware for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications.

Hive ran a pilot program where it dedicated its GPUs to AI and high-performance computing, which was a success.

“We have much to accomplish to utilize our full fleet of GPU cards, however we are very pleased that our beta project with only approximately 500 GPU cards generated $230,000 revenue this quarter,” said Frank Holmes, the company’s executive chairman, in a filing within the last month.


https://www.hpcwire.com/2023/07/06/...-repurposing-idle-gpus-to-hpc-and-ai-markets/
 
