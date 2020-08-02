Mini PC for HTPC recommendations?

Hello All,

Just like the Title suggests looking for a mini PC for the following use case. I currently have a desktop connected to my 4K 55" TV, I'd like to replace it with a mini PC to save room in my entertainment center. I want something that is cable of 4K and preferably HDMI 2.0, I'll have a wireless keyboard/mouse connected to it, so windows OS is a must, I don't do any gaming on it, and basically use it for web-browsing when my other "gaming"(I put it in quotes because it's old, built 8 years ago), but I do need to not struggle with 4k output to the TV. Willing to consider all options, but looking for the best budget one, that will actually handle the job.

Thanks in advance.