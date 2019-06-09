Mini ITX System $600 Shipped USPS CONUS.

Selling off an Extra system I built a while back, and never really found a use for, thought that I would use it for garage gaming, then realized its cold out there, and now its hot out there lol.Specs:678 ITX Case, Asrock H270 ITX AC Wifi Motherboard, Intel I5 6500 Quad Core With IS40X Cooler, 16GB DDR4 Ram, EVGA GTX 1060 6GB, 500GB NVME SSD Western Digital Blue, Fractal ION 500W Gold PSU and a fresh W10 install.Great FPS in games at 1080P, and quiet operation. Great Portability, Case dimensions are 6x7x8.Pictures at the following link.