Mini itx build in old '30s radio

I have a mini itx gamer rig in a coolermaster elite 110 case, but I wanted to try something different so I got my hands on an old radio from the 1930's.
Specs:
CPU: Ryzen 5 3600
Mobo: Biostar x370gtn mini itx
Ram: 8GB Patriot DDR4 3200MHz CL16
GXF: INNO3D GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Compact
Storage: 512GB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD M.2 2280
Cooler: AIO MasterLiquid ML120L RGB
PSU: SilverStone SX500-LG
Started out by modelling it in Creo:
Next step was to remove the old radio mechanics and then remove a little wood on the back of the radio so everything would fit.
Next I tried to fix the old glass with all the radio stations, I want to keep it but if you touched it the silk print would just fall off.
So I scanned it and tried to clean it up as best as possible and then I reprinted it on transparant. Took a couple of tries before I got it right.
Final version(left) compared with the original (right):
Received the mechanical parts from the workshop and I have started a trial mount:
I had to drilll a little hole in one of the fans for one of the studs holding the motherboard:
PC plate mounted and getting ready to drill holes for the upper screws:
Next step is to drill holes and change the front of the radio with a new fabric. The current fabric on the front is not looking so nice.
