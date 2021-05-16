Mini itx build in old '30s radio

I have a mini itx gamer rig in a coolermaster elite 110 case, but I wanted to try something different so I got my hands on an old radio from the 1930's.Specs:CPU: Ryzen 5 3600Mobo: Biostar x370gtn mini itxRam: 8GB Patriot DDR4 3200MHz CL16GXF: INNO3D GeForce GTX 1060 6GB CompactStorage: 512GB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD M.2 2280Cooler: AIO MasterLiquid ML120L RGBPSU: SilverStone SX500-LGStarted out by modelling it in Creo:Next step was to remove the old radio mechanics and then remove a little wood on the back of the radio so everything would fit.Next I tried to fix the old glass with all the radio stations, I want to keep it but if you touched it the silk print would just fall off.So I scanned it and tried to clean it up as best as possible and then I reprinted it on transparant. Took a couple of tries before I got it right.Final version(left) compared with the original (right):Received the mechanical parts from the workshop and I have started a trial mount:I had to drilll a little hole in one of the fans for one of the studs holding the motherboard:PC plate mounted and getting ready to drill holes for the upper screws:Next step is to drill holes and change the front of the radio with a new fabric. The current fabric on the front is not looking so nice.