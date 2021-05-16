Mini itx build in old '30s radio

H

hemandk

n00b
Joined
May 15, 2021
Messages
1
I have a mini itx gamer rig in a coolermaster elite 110 case, but I wanted to try something different so I got my hands on an old radio from the 1930's.

Radio.JPG


Specs:
CPU: Ryzen 5 3600
Mobo: Biostar x370gtn mini itx
Ram: 8GB Patriot DDR4 3200MHz CL16
GXF: INNO3D GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Compact
Storage: 512GB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD M.2 2280
Cooler: AIO MasterLiquid ML120L RGB
PSU: SilverStone SX500-LG

Started out by modelling it in Creo:

Case_transparent.JPG

frame_Front.JPG

frame_rear.JPG


Next step was to remove the old radio mechanics and then remove a little wood on the back of the radio so everything would fit.
DSC_0668.jpg

DSC_0669.jpg

DSC_0670.jpg


Next I tried to fix the old glass with all the radio stations, I want to keep it but if you touched it the silk print would just fall off.
So I scanned it and tried to clean it up as best as possible and then I reprinted it on transparant. Took a couple of tries before I got it right.
DSC_0678.jpg

Final version(left) compared with the original (right):
compare.JPG


Received the mechanical parts from the workshop and I have started a trial mount:
DSC_0710.jpg


I had to drilll a little hole in one of the fans for one of the studs holding the motherboard:
DSC_0713.jpg

DSC_0714.jpg


PC plate mounted and getting ready to drill holes for the upper screws:
DSC_0717.JPG


Next step is to drill holes and change the front of the radio with a new fabric. The current fabric on the front is not looking so nice.
 

Attachments

  • Case_full.JPG
    Case_full.JPG
    60.7 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC_0679.jpg
    DSC_0679.jpg
    290 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC_0681.jpg
    DSC_0681.jpg
    246.4 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC_0684.jpg
    DSC_0684.jpg
    326.1 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top