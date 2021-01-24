Mini ITX Build, GPUs that need PSU power don't work

Alright, I've spoken at length about this build I made with the Silverstone case and a 1080 G1 Gaming GPU in a prior thread. I've gone through absolutely every single step imaginable and for some reason the the system will turn on the first time with a GPU when I start it up(I have Linux Mint and it will have a small '640x480' screen asking which OS to activate upon turning it on), but every subsequent power on, the GPU will show it's powered(Fans, lights, etc.) but refuse to show anything on screen. I'm convinced it may be something with my PSU possibly not being strong enough to power the PSU as I had an older GPU that would work just fine on the system, but a GPU that takes PSU power would not work at all. Is there some way I can confirm this is the case or do I need to get a new PSU? The PSU is a Seasonic SFX-L SGX-650 and should have more than enough for a 1080 G1 Gaming. I'm at my wits end with this build!