Mini 2.4Ghz Wifi Extender recommendation - has anyone heard of Todaair?

I have a Hikvision security camera by entrance door that is bothering me for a while. Those dome cameras have a poor Wifi antenna. Wifi nearby isn't that bad.
So, I am thinking to get an extender. All I need is basic 2.4Ghz for this camera. My other constraint is size. The device needs to plug into a wall mounted UPS not sticking out
My home Wifi is all Unifi/Ubiquity otherwise. The unifi extender will not fit there.

A NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender EX2800 might work​

TP-Link N300 might just fit

But I also came across a Todaair
https://www.amazon.com/TODAAIR-Exte...er，Internet-Booster，2-4GHz/dp/B09HZ5K5PW?th=1

Very small. No idea about the brand and chipset they are using. Also, should I be concerned about security?

Are there any other small devices?
 

