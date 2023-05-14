Mini 2.4Ghz Wifi Extender recommendation - has anyone heard of Todaair?

A NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender EX2800 might work​

I have a Hikvision security camera by entrance door that is bothering me for a while. Those dome cameras have a poor Wifi antenna. Wifi nearby isn't that bad.So, I am thinking to get an extender. All I need is basic 2.4Ghz for this camera. My other constraint is size. The device needs to plug into a wall mounted UPS not sticking outMy home Wifi is all Unifi/Ubiquity otherwise. The unifi extender will not fit there.TP-Link N300 might just fitBut I also came across a TodaairVery small. No idea about the brand and chipset they are using. Also, should I be concerned about security?Are there any other small devices?