Minecraft RTX Beta

Wow, it actually makes water and lighting in Minecraft look good I'm not into it at all, but my son is, so i loaded up the beta today and checked it out, get about 100fps on a 2080ti @1440p in the RTX worlds nVidia released.
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/minecraft-with-rtx-beta-out-now-download-play/
I would say it is a better display of RTX than some of the big games out there.
