Minecraft Bans NFTs/Blockchain, Mojang Doesn’t Want “Profiteering” or “Have and Have-Nots”

"Each of these uses of NFTs and other blockchain technologies creates digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together. NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots. The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players."I'm still annoyed at having to create a Microsoft account, but I like this statement.