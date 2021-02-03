Mine HEX by staking it - Proof of stake

Hey guys,



Do your research, but check this out..



I've been apart of this community since I was a kid building my own computer, to working at computer stores, to senior network engineer. I have used this forum as a tool for great knowledge while I do my research. I've done over 2000 hours of research in Cryptocurrency over the past 5 years and I have only deemed 2 crypto currencies to be legit enough to actually invest or mine.



BTC

Pros: First mover advantage, largest community, longest history, its up 3000000x, never died, digital gold narrative



Cons: Mining is impossible for the little guy, old tech, slow, expensive, miner centralization, pollution, many bag holders, miners put sell pressure on the price



ETH

Pros: Programmable money, secure, scalable, fast. Can still mine on a GPU



Cons: ETH itself doesn't really do much, but you can build coins on it that are programmable ontop of the ecosystem, this is where HEX comes in.





HEX

Pros : No power, No hardware required to mine. You can purchase on a decentralized exchange. You stake with your own keys. You hold your own keys. Your stake mines trustless interest for the duration of the stake. HEX pays stakers (in inflation) to not sell and hold the price up. The longer you stake, the more inflation (interest) in HEX, you receive. It has a huge community (Hexicans) doing streams daily on all platforms.



Cons: High penalty if you unstake early. (Penalties go to other stakers)



HEX is the first interest gaining certificate of deposit on the blockchain. They took a trillion dollar bank product, and put it on the blockchain. You buy your HEX.. You lock it up for as long as you want. Un-stake it when the stake ends. Do what you want with your HEX after. Sell, Restake, etc..You can create a staking ladder to create passive income. Sell the interest, restake the principle.



Its a complete product, it works today. There are no admin keys, so its locked. No one can change the code. You can read the code on HEX.COM. It runs ontop of ETH so any improvements to the ETH blockchain will improve HEX. HEX encourages people to hold for their future and not to trade. Most traders loose and waste their time, trading is a net negative on the world.



People are getting around 40% interest right now with HEX. HEX has a lower inflation then BTC has ever had. But the inflation there is, it goes to the people who stake. When you stake HEX, its like mining bitcoin. Some people call it scam, but its because they haven't done enough research. Same thing happened with BTC and ETH back in the day. I'm an expert on HEX. I'm here if you have questions. Please no flaming. I'm trying to help and spread awareness to my community.



Oh ya, and the price went up 350x in 1 year. It was the number 1 gainer in 2020