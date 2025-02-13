MindsEye (from former GTA producer)

Blade-Runner
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 5,083
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Are they making a movie or a video game?
To me the only impressive thing about GTA is the scale. Driving is meh, shooting is meh, story etc are ok, but the scale of it all together is impressive.
So when I hear someone that worked on GTA is making some other lower budget game, meh.
Yeah I thought the trailer was pretty meh too. Maybe the story will be good. But the trailer kinda just looks like a copy of cyber punk but they barely showed anything so it makes me think the scale is much much smaller.I agree with this, and the shooting in this also looks meh. But it will come down to the story. If they can write an interesting story while doing a competent variation of the GTA/Sleeping Dogs/Watch Dogs style gameplay, it will be something I will be looking forward to.