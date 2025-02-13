  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
MindsEye (from former GTA producer)

Looks okay. Essentially another Cyberpunk/GTA, too bad it is not an FPS though. If the story is good, I would be interested.
 
Armenius said:
Are they making a movie or a video game?
I don't mind, if anything I welcome a good story. You can have a strong, smart narrative with good gameplay, they don't need to be exclusive. Trailers don't do much for me these days though.
 
To me the only impressive thing about GTA is the scale. Driving is meh, shooting is meh, story etc are ok, but the scale of it all together is impressive.

So when I hear someone that worked on GTA is making some other lower budget game, meh.
 
sharknice said:
I agree with this, and the shooting in this also looks meh. But it will come down to the story. If they can write an interesting story while doing a competent variation of the GTA/Sleeping Dogs/Watch Dogs style gameplay, it will be something I will be looking forward to.
 
Flogger23m said:
Yeah I thought the trailer was pretty meh too. Maybe the story will be good. But the trailer kinda just looks like a copy of cyber punk but they barely showed anything so it makes me think the scale is much much smaller.
 
Release date is June 10 according to the Steam page. Seemingly came out of nowhere, though maybe that is a good thing. Still can't really see how this will play, but it does seem like a GTA/Cyberpunk style game. Probably leaning more onto GTA style. That isn't necessarily bad. They advertise it as narrative driven and I hope that means more focus on story and not on side content. Seems like it can be a competent action/shooter/adventure style game, although nothing ground breaking. Can't really comment without seeing more gameplay. If it does focus more on story I will certainly be interested. Too many games are side content focused now.
 
Do these modern calla-doody-shoota-man games even sell well nowadays?

I thought the market was pretty over-stuffed with near-future military shooters, Like CoD, CS2, Tarkov, PUBG, ARMA/DS and BF pretty much have the market pinned. I don't really see an appeal for another IP in this space, especially a single-player one.

I know this is different, more like GTA meets NCIS and not exactly like a Calla-doody, though the story looks a lot like CoD... but still, it doesn't tickle even a single hair of interest. Maybe I'm not the market....
 
