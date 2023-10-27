Mind giving me some expert eyes before i pull the trigger on this build?

Really appreciate any feedback. May go with the 011 dynamic, may go with the H9 Flow.

Not 100 percent on the memory, considering Kingston Fury.

Not 100 percent on the NVME either but I've about reached maximum wife-approved budget lol

Already have the 13700k bought from an [H]'er.

https://pcpartpicker.com/list/nHJWcH

Thanks for any feeback!

EDIT: It's just for gaming, I dont do anything work related that requires any horsepower. I do play a lot of CPU intensive games such as Anno, Planet Coaster, etc and I chose Intel over AMD because Intel always just works, no AMD drama like USB issues or long boot times.
 
Nice build. As you say, you are a bit cheaping out on the SSD. But you'll probably buy a bigger one soon if prices continue to fall like they do.

The PSU is probably overkill if you want to save a few bucks.
 
I would not buy a 13700K when it appears to be priced about like its replacement, the 14700K which is a much better CPU. It has more cores, etc. I would also advise against going with a Z690 board if you are going with DDR5 memory. Z690 boards don't clock RAM for shit. Even reaching the DDR5 6000MHz that kit is rated for could prove challenging. I've worked with a ton of Z690 boards that really won't go over DDR5 5600MHz in a lot of cases and remain stable. Go with Z790 instead.
 
I think all of it looks good. The PSU is fine and gives you some headroom. The SSD is actually well reviewed and a good choice for the price. All around thats a great 1440p gaming setup, and might run 4k with some titles.
 
I feel you are right about hesitating for the ram, not a recommendation over the kingston kit (I know nothing) but has a reference:
https://pcpartpicker.com/product/mH...6-gb-ddr5-6200-cl30-memory-cmk32gx5m2x6200c32

Corsair sub 10ns (6200 CL-30) kit go for a similar price.

Dan_D said:
I would not buy a 13700K
14700k at a similar price point would be a non brainer nice upgrade, going new 13700k-DDR5 maybe should not be a thing at all, but the op point out he got it used which I imagine was a nice deal.
 
Pretty much agree with the previous posts:

CPU: The 13700k is fine if you got a good price, but at retail there's probably little reason not to go with the 14700k.

MB: Should be a Z790, you're not really saving much going with a Z690.

RAM: A couple bucks more gets you CL 32 instead, or a little more for CL 30.

SSD: The MP33 is a DRAM-less unit, which is poor for an OS/app volume. It's also only PCIe 3, and is a poor choice even relative to same-gen drives (r/w is a low 1800/1500). Much better choices (damn I've typed this so many times): WD SN850X, SK Hynix P41, Solidgm P44, Samsung 980 Pro/990 Pro.

PSU: Yeah, you're a little over-specced here, but of course it won't hurt and that still looks like an OK price.
 
Dan_D said:
I would not buy a 13700K when it appears to be priced about like its replacement, the 14700K which is a much better CPU. It has more cores, etc. I would also advise against going with a Z690 board if you are going with DDR5 memory. Z690 boards don't clock RAM for shit. Even reaching the DDR5 6000MHz that kit is rated for could prove challenging. I've worked with a ton of Z690 boards that really won't go over DDR5 5600MHz in a lot of cases and remain stable. Go with Z790 instead.
Dan_D said:
I would not buy a 13700K when it appears to be priced about like its replacement, the 14700K which is a much better CPU. It has more cores, etc. I would also advise against going with a Z690 board if you are going with DDR5 memory. Z690 boards don't clock RAM for shit. Even reaching the DDR5 6000MHz that kit is rated for could prove challenging. I've worked with a ton of Z690 boards that really won't go over DDR5 5600MHz in a lot of cases and remain stable. Go with Z790 instead.
The equivalent Z790 board is 200 more .....thats why I went with 690. I'm not going to be butthurt if I can only clock to 5600, it wouldn't hurt my performance much would it? Rather clock down to 5600 than piss the wife off lol or to cut a corner somewhere else.

The 13700k was 300 bucks from a member here :-D
 
Carlyle2020 said:
What monitor resolution and refresh rate is beeing connected to it?
1080/60

I'm a simple man. May upgrade to 1440 at some point but I'm not in a rush. I know it's complete overkill for 1080 but I cant see spending money on, say, a 7700 when it doesn't save me that much and I may want to go 1440 at some point.
 
BlueLineSwinger said:
Pretty much agree with the previous posts:

CPU: The 13700k is fine if you got a good price, but at retail there's probably little reason not to go with the 14700k.

MB: Should be a Z790, you're not really saving much going with a Z690.

RAM: A couple bucks more gets you CL 32 instead, or a little more for CL 30.

SSD: The MP33 is a DRAM-less unit, which is poor for an OS/app volume. It's also only PCIe 3, and is a poor choice even relative to same-gen drives (r/w is a low 1800/1500). Much better choices (damn I've typed this so many times): WD SN850X, SK Hynix P41, Solidgm P44, Samsung 980 Pro/990 Pro.

PSU: Yeah, you're a little over-specced here, but of course it won't hurt and that still looks like an OK price.
The equivalent Z790 is 200 more :-(
 
