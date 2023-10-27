Mind giving me some expert eyes before i pull the trigger on this build?

Really appreciate any feedback. May go with the 011 dynamic, may go with the H9 Flow.
Not 100 percent on the memory, considering Kingston Fury.
Not 100 percent on the NVME either but I've about reached maximum wife-approved budget lol
Already have the 13700k bought from an [H]'er.
https://pcpartpicker.com/list/nHJWcH
Thanks for any feeback!
EDIT: It's just for gaming, I dont do anything work related that requires any horsepower. I do play a lot of CPU intensive games such as Anno, Planet Coaster, etc and I chose Intel over AMD because Intel always just works, no AMD drama like USB issues or long boot times.
