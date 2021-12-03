Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Alloy Steel Drill and Screw Driver Bit Set (192-Piece) $43.99

Joust

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 30, 2017
Messages
5,056
Not bad. I run through them pretty quickly and lose the hell out of the bits. For me, better to buy packs of 25 or 50 in each size and use them as consumables. Which...they are.
 
T

Teenyman45

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 29, 2010
Messages
2,808
So what happens if you put those bits in a Ryobi or DeWalt? Does it cause a small rip in the fabric of the space-time?
 
B

brasherman

Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2004
Messages
627
NightReaver said:
"I came home and found my Milwaukee bits.....inside of another driver! Betrayed!"
I bit and it shipped quick! I thought the fact that they all look like a tool case was cool and then was really tickled to see the one box had a mini packout in it with the three most common bits used! It's worth the $43. For the free shipping I just added some $6.99 random orbital discs that I can use for hand sanding until I buy one.
 
Z

ZeroBarrier

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2011
Messages
346
brasherman said:
I bit and it shipped quick! I thought the fact that they all look like a tool case was cool and then was really tickled to see the one box had a mini packout in it with the three most common bits used! It's worth the $43. For the free shipping I just added some $6.99 random orbital discs that I can use for hand sanding until I buy one.
Strange, I didn't need to add anything for free delivery. Mine also arrived, on Tuesday.
 
G

Gavian

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 13, 2016
Messages
432
I thought a shockwave disrupted alloy steel production in Milwaukee before I read the whole thing 😅
 
S

sfsuphysics

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2007
Messages
15,054
NoXiN said:
I'm always losing these things, good deal. thanks!
Ah you're one of those guys eh? Got the case where everything goes, and after you use them instead of putting them back in their place in the case you toss them on the work bench or something. It's ok, I do that too. :D
 
NoXiN

NoXiN

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 19, 2008
Messages
176
I've also been doing a bunch of eagle scout projects recently and i'm lucky to come home with my drills let alone the bits and drivers... at home I swear i put them in the snaps in the drill, but when I look they aren't there..
 
Z

ZeroBarrier

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2011
Messages
346
NoXiN said:
I've also been doing a bunch of eagle scout projects recently and i'm lucky to come home with my drills let alone the bits and drivers... at home I swear i put them in the snaps in the drill, but when I look they aren't there..
New and improved quantum bits! You'll only know where they are when observed, and any other time they can be anywhere in space-time. :D
 
