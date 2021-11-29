Milwaukee M18 Fuel Impact Driver Starter Kit $159!!

Work smarter, not harder. Having good impacts just for taking stuff part makes your life much easier.
 
I use this impact everyday, can vouch for it 👍. Easily the best impact I've ever used... it's infinitely useful with the various power settings without having to try to half trigger the torque on something.
 
