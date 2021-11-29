Milwaukee M18 Fuel Impact Driver Starter Kit $159!! (DEAD, now $308)

HardWired1
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2009
- Messages
- 11
This is the best impact driver Milwaukee makes. It's consistently tests as the most powerful in the industry. This is just about half of what the tool and battery sell for separately. It's a starter kit so no case or carry bag. It just appeared this morning in this particular sales configuration and it ends at midnight tonight.
