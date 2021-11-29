Milwaukee M18 Fuel Impact Driver Starter Kit $159!! (DEAD, now $308)

People have their preferences I'm sure, but I ended up going with a refurbed Makita set in the last six months that had both a 18V hammer drill, and a 18V impact driver, and a dual quick charge battery station and two 5amp hour batteries for a bit over $200 from a Makita refurb store on eBay. It's been everything I could ask for. Makita is basically one tier behind Milwaukee from what I can tell, but unless you are a tradesman using the tool 8 hours a day, every day, you may not be able to tell the difference. Project Farm reviews sees to rate the Makita pretty well.



Milwaukee is considered pretty much the best though.