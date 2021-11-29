Milwaukee M18 Fuel Impact Driver Starter Kit $159!! (DEAD, now $308)

Work smarter, not harder. Having good impacts just for taking stuff part makes your life much easier.
 
I use this impact everyday, can vouch for it 👍. Easily the best impact I've ever used... it's infinitely useful with the various power settings without having to try to half trigger the torque on something.
 
People have their preferences I'm sure, but I ended up going with a refurbed Makita set in the last six months that had both a 18V hammer drill, and a 18V impact driver, and a dual quick charge battery station and two 5amp hour batteries for a bit over $200 from a Makita refurb store on eBay. It's been everything I could ask for. Makita is basically one tier behind Milwaukee from what I can tell, but unless you are a tradesman using the tool 8 hours a day, every day, you may not be able to tell the difference. Project Farm reviews sees to rate the Makita pretty well.

Milwaukee is considered pretty much the best though.
 
Evil Scooter said:
Only 1/4 tho... looking for a 1/2 to manage head bolts and lug nuts.
It's an impact driver, not an impact. You put bits and socket adapters into the tip. This impact driver removes lug nuts without issue, especially with that battery (delivers more power).
 
What he said ^^

This is not an impact wrench. Those are used primarily for heavy nut and/or bolt removal/replacement scenarios. An impact driver (this one) can act as a drill and it effortlessly drives screws and bolts into wood and metal. Tons of automotive applications as well. It can easily pop the lug nuts off most any vehicle, but that isn't it's main purpose.

When I ordered early this morning it showed 1048 units available to ship to my store. It now shows 698 available as of 4:25 PST. I think that's a nationwide inventory count I'm seeing steadily drop all day. The sale ends at midnight PST.
 
