Millennials Spend More Time Playing Video Games Than Gen Z and Teens, New Study Finds

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,002
Millennials, probably the worst gen of all time
"The younger generations of gamers are more interested in competitive gaming and making social connections, while older gamers gravitate more toward games with potential for intellectual stimulation."
Source: https://variety.com/2023/gaming/news/millennials-video-games-gen-z-study-gaming-1235579573/
