We do have a team, but currently the only challenge that's utilizing Milkyway is Formula-BOINC. Where we are in 5th place. http://formula-boinc.org/projets.py?lang=&prj=24&year=2018 However, most of us have switched our systems over to the Pentathlon race that started a couple hours ago. Universe@home and Numberfields@home are the two current projects in that race. We're in 5th place overall in this right now as well.Those projects are CPU only. So your GPUs could still run Milkyway@home.