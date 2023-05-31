Milk-V Unveils RISC-V Raspberry Pi Alternative: Milk-V Mars

RISC-V unstoppable now, you gotta admit

“Sharing the same layout as the Raspberry Pi 3B means that the Milk-V Mars should work with many Raspberry Pi cases — but without having one to test, we cannot confirm this. The 40 pin GPIO provides us with the hope of compatibility with HATs. This may be the case, but often a mix of software support and pin conflicts means that we are left wanting.


The price of the Milk-V Mars remains a mystery, but as this is the middle board of the trio ($9 Milk-V Duo and the top-tier 64-core Milk-V Pioneer which has not yet revealed its price) and because of its four memory configurations, we should expect anything between $40 and $100. But take that with a pinch of salt.”

1685555505294.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/milk-v-unveils-risc-v-raspberry-pi-alternative-milk-v-mars
 

Milk-V Pioneer Developer Board Combines 64-Core RISC-V SoC with mATX Modularity previous mentions of Milk-V​

