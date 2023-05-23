Milk-V Pioneer Developer Board Combines 64-Core RISC-V SoC with mATX Modularity

erek
RISC-V is so good, especially the potential of something like the RV128 architecture
“Milk-V has yet to launch the Pioneer, with a crowd funding campaign to begin soon. On the campaign page they commit to publishing hardware schematics and 2D motherboard design files ahead of the campaign launch on their GitHub repository. Standard warnings apply when it comes to these kinds of crowd funding sites and campaigns, as not all you see is what you get and success stories are few and far between.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308989/...bines-64-core-risc-v-soc-with-matx-modularity
