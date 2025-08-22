Militsioner - An Immersive Sim about a giant officer who watches and judges the people of a city

atarumoroboshi18
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2013
- Messages
- 398
Militsioner
This is one super bizarre, but very interesting looking, game about you as a nobody living in a city as a massive officer watches over and judges/arrests people. Looks so unusual that I just had to post this, there's a playtest going on right now, so check it out.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anAvOA209c4
This is one super bizarre, but very interesting looking, game about you as a nobody living in a city as a massive officer watches over and judges/arrests people. Looks so unusual that I just had to post this, there's a playtest going on right now, so check it out.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anAvOA209c4