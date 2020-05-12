erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,960
Wow! This is something else!
"“Everything fits with the theory so uniquely, there are no questions,” said Dmitri Feldman, a physicist at Brown University who was not involved in the recent work. “That’s very unusual for this field, in my experience.”
“There’s been a lot of evidence for a long time,” Wilczek said. “But if you ask: Is there a specific phenomenon you can point to and say the anyons are responsible for that phenomenon and you can’t explain it in any other way? I think this is pretty clearly at a different level.”"
https://www.quantamagazine.org/milestone-evidence-for-anyons-a-third-kingdom-of-particles-20200512/
