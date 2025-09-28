Mikrotik SXTsq Lite2 "access point temporarily full"

I just set up a pair of SXTsq Lite2s between the house and the barn (about 50 yards) to get wifi to the far side of the barn. The house side is set up as PTP Bridge AP and the barn side is PTP Bridge CPE.
I tried to connect to the Mikrotik SSID in the barn with my phone and I get "access point temporarily full".
When I looked it up, I found that management-protection needs to be disabled. I checked both devices with Winbox, and both show that it is disabled.
What am I missing?
