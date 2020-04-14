MikroTik SFP+ 10gb switch? wow! Thoughts?

I just ordered a Dream Machine pro from Unifi store direct. I have no idea when they will ship it to me. Maybe in a few weeks who the hell knows.

I was just about to pull the trigger on the layer 2 Unifi XG-16 10gb switch on Amazon because I do not need a layer 3 switch since the DMPro can route layer 3 very fast plus its for my home stuff, and then I seen this little guy:

1586921247806.png


Is this thing anygood? Can it really route at wire speed, say, between vlans?

Anyone here running one? Can it make use of 802.1q for Vlan tagging? I dont need 16 10GB ports for my home for nearly $600.00. This looks like it might fit the bill for me but I am curious what the ]H] community thinks? Any other suggestions?
 
No it's not going to route at wire speed. I suspect it should perform pretty well at switching within vlans; but I bet it takes a significant hit if you ask anything CPU intensive of it.

Serve the Home did a review last fall: https://www.servethehome.com/mikrotik-crs305-1g-4sin-review-4-port-must-have-10gbe-switch/ not a super deep dive but it come across as decent for simple 10GbE networks.
 
