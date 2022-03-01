Mikrotik router to replace provided modem by ISP?

I am looking to improve my network by going a little bit more serious. Currently I just run a Time Capsule connected to a Huawei modem provided by my ISP.

I can see I am not that savvy on networking, so I've been reading a little bit on mesh networks, using routers with their antennas/repeaters and so on, but I'd like to make sure my network is ready for home automation (will be adding a lot of sensors and would like to keep it as fast as possible for file transfer, tv streaming, etc.)

What would be the best route? I have not asked my ISP but is it possible for me to buy a mikrotik router and remove my providers by connecting the fiber optic to the Mikrotik SPF port? Or do they need to allow this first? Should I ask them regarding this?

Otherwise, what is the best way to go? I am understanding the idea of getting a router plus a couple of access points? I currently just have two pcs, one laptop, one smart tv, a smartphone and will be adding sensors for doors, smart plugs, etc.

Any guidance is greatly appreciated.

Edit: Was looking at something maybe like this:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01EL7TF9E/ref=ox_sc_act_title_2?smid=A2FXJMK2DLQ8YY&psc=1

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B079S7YLKM/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A1DZ2KWUETHME0&psc=1

or with a

https://www.amazon.com/Ubiquiti-Net...8&sprefix=Access+Point+AC+Pro,aps,408&sr=8-2#
 
Last edited:
Well, first, realize most serious home automation doesn't use your normal network. ZWave, Zigbee, rtl_433 (RF) are the big ones in that regard. Whatever controller you have will be on network, but that's just a single container / PC / PI running the software really.

For router - it'd help to know your ISP in play. In most cases you can swap it in without any issue (likely have to return your rental and make sure they remove any associated billing fees for it). It's likely your ISP has that information somewhere just in their FAQs. If they do allow it, MikroTIk is a great choice. I have an RB4011 and have really enjoyed it.

I'd suggest also a dedicated, managed switch instead of plugging everything into your router. That's just a decision you can make though -- you can use the one you linked as a switch as well, though I haven't looked at the switching capabilities of RouterOS, so make sure it'll do everything you want/need.

Dedicated APs are also the way to go. MikroTiks are again fine, though I'd also suggest looking at TPLink, especially the EAPs.
 
