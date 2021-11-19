Migrating SSL Certificates

I have two web servers in an HA pair that have roughly 60+ SSL certificates installed. We're planning to replace these with Server 2019 (possibly 2022) equivalents.



Does anyone know of a application or script that would help me avoid doing this manually? Most of the certs have passwords. I've done this on a small scale by exporting a list from the old servers and manually installing them, which isn't a big deal for 5-10 certs.