Migrate/Convert a site from Teams to SharePoint

We use Teams extensively, and one group created a site. They assumed it was a SharePoint site, given that the URL says SharePoint in it, but my admin and management options are different than if it had been created in SharePoint from the beginning.

Is there a method or process I can use to convert it to a SharePoint site without doing so manually?
 
