Might have my first SSD going bad

I turned on my PC just now and a little message popped up (Windows 11) in the lower right corner of my screen saying a storage drive requires my attention. I clicked the message and this came up:

1702147548319.png


This is the storage drive in my main gaming rig. I had to go through my Amazon order history to find it but I bought this back in July 2018 so it's over 5 years old. My question is, is the Windows warning reliable? Has anyone had this message pop up then the drive fail a short time later?
 
I've never seen a SMART pre-failure warning for an SSD. I would assume it's accurate and you should back up / transfer as soon as practical.

In my experience, failing SSDs usually just disappear from the bus. According to legend, failing SSDs should turn read-only, but I've nevee seen that happen. For spinning drives, pre-failure warnings other than for old age are pretty spot on, although often they warn late: I would replace a spinning drive based on the raw SMART metrics before the drive declares itself failed, but when it triggers, it's definitely a good idea to move any remaining data.

After you sort out your backup situatuon, I'd run CrystalDiskInfo or something to get the detailed info, and post us a screenshot. The drive health info windows shows makes it look like a healthy drive, so I dunno.
 
HD Sentinel is better for SMART data than CrystalDiskInfo if you're looking to see what your SMART results are.
 
