Might have my first SSD going bad

I turned on my PC just now and a little message popped up (Windows 11) in the lower right corner of my screen saying a storage drive requires my attention. I clicked the message and this came up:
This is the storage drive in my main gaming rig. I had to go through my Amazon order history to find it but I bought this back in July 2018 so it's over 5 years old. My question is, is the Windows warning reliable? Has anyone had this message pop up then the drive fail a short time later?
