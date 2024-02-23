Might be in the market for a new laptop, why aren't there better finder sites?.....

The Mad Atheist
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 2,867
Current laptop might not be fixable if the video issue's on the MOBO side, I have yet to see if it's that or a panel problem.
Looking at a couple of laptop finder sites, Newegg and some other, found them to be a bit lacking of the features you want.
Looking to see if I can get at least a 13/14th gen i7/rtx4060 with 2 m.2 slots, a 2.5" SATA bay(yes, because I like to have massive storage ready without having to plugin an external drive, 16TB onboard and loving it.), SD slot, RGB KB, and a numpad. Also a nice screen, OK for content work.
Battery isn't an issue since I treat them like a UPS, but like to seen where you can cap the charge level to minimize wear.
Current LT is a MSI GL65 Leopard 10SEK-22.
i7 10750H
6GB RTX 2060
64GB DDR4
2x 4TB nvme
1x 8TB SATA
