Microsoft's deal to buy Activison/Blizzard for $67 billion, dead!

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/microsoft-activision-deal-could-harm-uk-gamers

"A CMA investigation has provisionally concluded that Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision could result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation for UK gamers," says the regulator in a press release. "[This follows] a wide-ranging investigation conducted over the last five months to understand the market and potential impact of the deal."
"This has included holding site visits and hearings to hear directly from business leaders at Microsoft and Activision," it continues, "analyzing over 3 million internal documents from the two businesses to understand their views on the market, commissioning an independent survey of UK gamers, and gathering evidence from a range of other gaming console providers, game publishers, and cloud gaming service providers."
Part of the problem for mega-corps is that they have to go through multiple international bodies. It was almost a certainty that Microsoft wouldn't be able to pass scrutiny from all the international bodies necessary for the merger. I'm not a corp expert/lawyer, but I would assume that it's impossible or near impossible for Microsoft to continue with the merger now.

My commentary is: the only remaining move(s) might be to buy parts or studios/IPs, but not necessarily all of it. The best gamers can hope for is Blizzard breaks off and becomes independent again and Sony/Microsoft split-up and buy the rest (with perhaps other big companies buying parts like Square-Enix, or Ubisoft, or whatever). It's likely that Activision/Blizzard still wants to sell. Their market is up, their IP is as valuable as it can be, but their management sucks. Better to sell out now before they crash the ship. That was ultimately the big thing that Microsoft would've given them, which was getting rid of poor management (and money, but the business itself obviously makes money).

If you didn't catch the initial announcement/discussion, here is the previous forum thread on the subject relating to when Microsoft started the process of attempting to obtain Activision/Blizzard: https://hardforum.com/threads/microsoft-to-buy-activision-blizzard.2017006/

(Edits are: spelling/grammar, not content)
 
Once you get to the point where you operate across the globe, it does sound like a tough barrier to overcome.

You have to gain regulatory approval from each market you operate in, and chances are at least one of them is going to have an issue, and then you have to decide if it is worth leaving that market to complete the merger, or not.

I tend to think that media consolidation, which includes the consolidation of game studios and publishers is an overall negative for the market. Time and time again, the best titles always comes from the small guys.

I mean, I can look back 25 years, and almost without exception this is true. If the game was good it came from a small company, independent developers or a relatively new player.

Some of the best and most influential games of the last 25 years were:
  • 1998 - Half Life (Created by Valve when they were still a small startup developer)
  • 1999 - Counter-Strike (Created as a mod by Minh "Gooseman" Le and Jess Cliffe)
  • 2000 - Deus Ex (Created by a relatively young and small Ion Storm before being acquired by Eidos Montreal)
  • 2004? - Red Orchestra (Created as an UT2003 total conversion mod by a small team of enthusiasts before later founding a company to carry the franchise forward)
  • 2007 - S.T.A.L.K.E.R Series (Created by a smallish and newish Ukrainian company, GSC Game world which while they had been around for 12 years had only previously released small titles and Cossacks)
  • 2008 - Fallout 3 (Bethesda may be a juggernaut today, but when the breakthrough Fallout 3 came out, they had only been around for 6 years and were still a small to medium studio.)
  • 2010 - Metro 2033 (Created by a small, and relatively new Ukrainian studio, 4A Games)

There are - of course - some exceptions here, but I can only think of two off the top of my head:

  • 2008 - Far Cry 2 and on (Ubisoft is a big lumbering giant that has been around forever. And while the first 3 "open world" versions of Far Cry (2, 3 and 4) were relatively interesting, they have fallen into the hole of increasingly boring sequels as time has gone on.
  • Sid Meier's Civilization. (They may have been small by modern standards when Civ was first released in 1991, but they were quite a presence in the PC games market then. 2K/Firaxis keeps the series alive and relevant, but maybe not to the same extent as in the early years)


Bigger studios spend big money on licensing film/TV IP for their titles (which almost always results in bad games, yet somehow still make money because people buy them just because of name recognition or because they liked the movie.) or just like the film industry they just make endless boring sequels instead of coming up with anything new because the risk of flopping on a big gamble is worse than almost guaranteed mediocre sales.

I'm a firm believer in keeping business small. Market share almost doesn't matter to me. Even if they have less than 1% of the market, if they are bigger than a certain size, just break them up. In the history of mergers and acquisitions they just about never work out for the customer, and our entire capitalistic economic system is based on competing businesses maximizing benefit to the consumer at the expense of profits. This only works if business is small.

Some industries require a certain level of critical mass in order to make things work. I'm thinking automotive, aerospace etc. Industries where you have to be at a certain scale to be able to take on the task at hand. You aren't going to launch the next Boeing 747 as a 50 person startup. Those industries aside though, I say we just go all in. Just ruthlessly break up anything that gets big. You start getting over $100M in annual revenue? Chopping block awaits.
 
  • 2008 - Fallout 3 (Bethesda may be a juggernaut today, but when the breakthrough Fallout 3 came out, they had only been around for 6 years and were still a small to medium studio.
Oblivion was a huge release in 2006 - this one belongs in the exceptions.

I hear you, though.

Edit: BethSoft was founded in 1986.
 
It probably doesnt help Activision/Blizzard has been earning itself a nasty reputation, as-if the company were trying to get the 'most evil company' award for 2023.
 
The EU is starting to be the roadblock for American companies in mergers. Even if its primarily a American multinational company taking over another American multinational in an M&A, the EU seems to block a lot of them. Some good some bad, but they are damn hypocrites because they don't block their own mergers.
 
I think Microsoft had a decent case with much smaller userbase and less exclusive titles, but I guess Activision is too big of a fish.
Also f**k Activision execs.
 
Meanwhile, Nintendo and Sony lock in their user bases with exclusive titles as a business model... Yet Microsoft, having already demonstrated that they have no intention of operating that way, have doors closed on them...
 
