Microsoft’s “1‑bit” AI model runs on a CPU only, while matching larger systems

Microsoft’s “1‑bit” AI model runs on a CPU only, while matching larger systems

Future AI might not need supercomputers thanks to models like BitNet b1.58 2B4T.

Kyle Orland
Now, researchers at Microsoft's General Artificial Intelligence group have released a new neural network model that works with just three distinct weight values: -1, 0, or 1. Building on top of previous work Microsoft Research published in 2023, the new model's "ternary" architecture reduces overall complexity and "substantial advantages in computational efficiency," the researchers write, allowing it to run effectively on a simple desktop CPU.
 
