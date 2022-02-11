Microsoft Windows 10 QUICK ASSIST

A feature program on Windows 10 & 11 is QUICK ASSIST. I can take control of another computer on my local network.



Each computer has to open quick assist by typing it on the bottom left, (type here to search). The person to assist has to offer

and sign into his Microsoft account. A number is generated and then email the person who wants you to access his computer

and TAKE CONTROL.

When they accept you can use their computer to do anything. You can download or you can do whatever virus curing work is needed without them not understanding.



They can click on terminate the connection if you're a hack bot to them.



Some people have expensive programs that others can use in this manner. You can use their Wordperfect program or any other that you did not buy yourself and then they can email you the file.



I have never attempted yet through the internet to anywhere else out there, but I guess anyone in the world can have me hack on and play with your computer, and there is no law against it.