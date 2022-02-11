Microsoft Windows 10 QUICK ASSIST

Macho
Jul 26, 2020
61
A feature program on Windows 10 & 11 is QUICK ASSIST. I can take control of another computer on my local network.

Each computer has to open quick assist by typing it on the bottom left, (type here to search). The person to assist has to offer
and sign into his Microsoft account. A number is generated and then email the person who wants you to access his computer
and TAKE CONTROL.
When they accept you can use their computer to do anything. You can download or you can do whatever virus curing work is needed without them not understanding.

They can click on terminate the connection if you're a hack bot to them.

Some people have expensive programs that others can use in this manner. You can use their Wordperfect program or any other that you did not buy yourself and then they can email you the file.

I have never attempted yet through the internet to anywhere else out there, but I guess anyone in the world can have me hack on and play with your computer, and there is no law against it.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
36,945
on pro and up and the lag would be annoying to try and work or game over it. i used it for student support all last year and it was great for that but not normal use.
 
LukeTbk

Sep 10, 2020
1,770
Macho said:
Some people have expensive programs that others can use in this manner. You can use their Wordperfect program or any other that you did not buy yourself and then they can email you the file.
Very often expensive program have no remote connect rule (the one I make tend to block all of those and some virtual machine scenario for example) you often have to pay for that option usually:

https://support.hawkridgesys.com/hc...KS-Quick-Start-Online-Licensing-Admin-Portal-
https://blogs.solidworks.com/tech/2...-standalone-license-to-an-online-license.html

What is an online license I hear you say?

An online license allows you to work between an unlimited number of machines using the existing SOLIDWORKS installation and your own individual profile. To use your online license, you’ll need to login with your SOLIDWORKS ID, the very same information that you currently use to access the SOLIDWORKS Customer Portal. If you don’t already have a SOLIDWORKS ID, you can register for access to the Customer Portal here

I think it will be more common to work out of the box for unexpensive program like WordPerfect
 
