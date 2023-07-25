Microsoft Windows 10/11 and Microsoft Account? Yes or No?

Do you use a Microsoft account to log into your local install of Windows 10/11 for personal use?

  • Total voters
    4
The_HAVOK

The_HAVOK

n00b
Joined
Dec 24, 2019
Messages
31
Who uses a Microsoft account to log in to their Windows 10/11 machine, and why, or why not?

I personally use a Microsoft account to log into all of my machines nowadays. I used to use a windows domain controller to handle account logins hosted in my homelab back when my servers were running windows based server OS's, up until about mid 2021.
I like the simplicity of logging in and setting up new devices that can all easily be associated with my microsoft account. Not a big fan of all the tracking "features" however I make sure it is all disabled in addition to PFSense+PFBlocker blocking unnecessary tracking.
 
I have a couple of microsoft account (one work related, one personal) and a local account (just for gaming) on my main machine.

Share wifi password and a list of useful stuff on a new machine, a little bit of free onedrive space and I use the Microsoft account for Visual studio-Azure anyway.

At one point in the past it create like a onedrive-desktop/document type of folder that were synced with the cloud and complained when it reached the free 5GB, so now I watch out to make sure it is off to avoid possible issues, outside of that one I have to have encountered a single downside with them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top