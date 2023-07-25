Microsoft Windows 10/11 and Microsoft Account? Yes or No?

The_HAVOK
n00b
- Joined
- Dec 24, 2019
- Messages
- 31
Who uses a Microsoft account to log in to their Windows 10/11 machine, and why, or why not?
I personally use a Microsoft account to log into all of my machines nowadays. I used to use a windows domain controller to handle account logins hosted in my homelab back when my servers were running windows based server OS's, up until about mid 2021.
I like the simplicity of logging in and setting up new devices that can all easily be associated with my microsoft account. Not a big fan of all the tracking "features" however I make sure it is all disabled in addition to PFSense+PFBlocker blocking unnecessary tracking.
