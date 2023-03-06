Microsoft will now preview the future of Windows with new Canary channel"

erek
"new Canary channel will preview major changes to Windows and will include builds that are available soon after Microsoft has built them."
"Both Intel and Microsoft now seem to be preparing for the as yet unannounced Windows 12. Intel has been reportedly mentioning Windows 12 internally for its next-gen CPUs that will likely launch in 2024. Microsoft hasn’t announced any plans for Windows 12, but the company has been hinting that future versions of Windows will focus on AI improvements.
“As we start to develop future versions of Windows we’ll think about other places where AI should play a natural role in terms of the experience,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, in an interview with The Verge last week. Windows chief Panos Panay also claimed at CES earlier this year that “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows.”"
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/3/6/23626936/microsoft-windows-canary-channel-insider-preview-builds
