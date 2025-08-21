Microsoft wants to soothe a big pain for PC gamers: Shader Stutter

erek
"Right now, this feature is exclusive to the Xbox gaming store, the Xbox PC app, and AMD processors — which power the two Asus ROG Ally devices. However, Microsoft said that the AgilitySDK will be provided to other storefronts as well as game developers, so they can do the necessary work on the back end. Microsoft said the feature will also be made available to games that have already shipped, but that work is in the future.
For now, Microsoft added that it is going to be working with specific devices to add this functionality, and it will share more details in September.
Microsoft calls this advanced shader delivery a solution to one of the more frustrating problems that a PC gamer has, and that’s true! Downloading gigabytes and gigabytes on a slow connection can be excruciating…with an additional delay for compiling the shaders itself. One of the best features of a console is how quickly you can power it on and jump into a game. It’s great that Microsoft sees the same future for the PC."
Source: https://www.pcworld.com/article/288...-soothe-a-big-pain-for-pc-gamers-shaders.html
