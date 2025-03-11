Microsoft wants to bring Xbox experience to Windows handhelds

Microsoft is combining ‘the best of Xbox and Windows together’ for handheldsMicrosoft’s VP of ‘Next Generation’ says changes are coming in 2025.
by Tom Warren and Sean Hollister
Microsoft has done compact modes for Xbox apps on Windows that are focused on improving the handheld experience, but it’s a lot like putting lipstick on a pig instead of addressing the core experience. “I think we’ll have a lot more to share later this year,” teases Ronald. “I think it’s going to be a journey and I think you’ll see a lot of investments over time that you’re starting to see already, but we’ll have a lot more to share later this year.”
“I think, at the end of the day, our goal is to make Windows great for gaming on any device,” says Ronald. “The reality is the Xbox operating system is built on top of Windows. So there’s a lot of infrastructure that we built in the console space that we can bring to the PC space and really deliver that premium gaming experience on any device.”
Specifically, Microsoft has to tackle a lot of the very basics of making Windows more friendly to controllers and getting that Xbox experience to really drive things instead of the taskbar, Start menu, and other elements. “There’s just certain things in Windows that were not designed for if you don’t have a keyboard and mouse, like thumbstick support or joypads and stuff like that,” Ronald admits.
“There’s fundamental interaction models that we’re working on to make sure that regardless of the operating system details it feels very natively like a gaming-centric device and a gaming-centric experience.”
Ronald says the goal is to put an Xbox experience at the center — “not the Windows desktop that you have today.”
https://www.theverge.com/2025/1/7/24338778/microsoft-xbox-handheld-pc-gaming