Microsoft Uses Gamers' Screenshots to Train Gaming Copilot, Enabled by Default

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,864
“We verified this ourselves and can confirm that the feature is indeed enabled by default. The only option you can opt-in for is model training on your voice chats, which is thankfully disabled by default. To check whether your setting for training text models from your screenshots is being used, go to Game Bar, open Gaming Copilot, head to Settings, and click on Privacy. There, you can uncheck the training slider to prevent your screen records from being sent to Microsoft for LLM training. For example, under the GDPR, using EU users' personal data to train AI requires a transparent notice. Automatically enabling screenshot collection for model training without an appropriate legal basis or explicit informed consent could breach the law, and invoke a lawsuit from EU's governing body.
DbkSyiAdsrW2l7oN_thm.jpg
While setting up the Gaming Copilot, there were no options to inform a user whether this feature would be enabled by default. There should at least be a screen that prompts users before enrolling them in a data collection program aimed at assisting gamers in the future. This is particularly important for those working in the game industry, as this feature could potentially leak game content that is protected by years of work and non-disclosure agreements. We are awaiting to see if Microsoft will make a statement regarding collecting text from gamer's screenshots, or the case will remain in point.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342179/...ts-to-train-gaming-copilot-enabled-by-default
 
This shit is disgusting, but hardly surprising anymore.

Half the tech industry needs to be lined up against the proverbial goddamn wall at this point.

Seriously, if you participate or enable in the harvesting or analysis of users data in any way shape or form, or even provide aid or comfort to the organizations that do, you are a goddamn enemy of the people.

Personally, I always go through every single OS setting whenever there is a major OS update and disable absolutely everything that even looks like it may be connecting to a cloud, using AI or gathering data, but I don't know if I caught this one. I haven't booted into Windows in several months. I will have to check.

I don't even remember there being a "gaming copilot" last time I looked through things. So maybe this was added in a recent update? Though uninstalling he Co-Pilot app is always -one of the first things I do.

Side Note:

Techpowerup may not be pleased about the direct-linked image. Why not just upload it here instead?
 
Thanks for the heads up. Thankfully my game bar had not updated yet so I uninstalled the damn thing with Revo uninstaller before it does any scummy shit.
 
I vaguely remember the game bar actually being important in directing background stuff for games to run well these days though, like directing which cores are preferred, etc.

You may not want to uninstall it completely if you play games, and want them to run well.
 
Well here an gamer explicitly ask Microsoft to watch its gaming session to have an active AI assistant (that watching them play from the cloud) they talk too and ask for tips ?

The setting is about can they use the screenshot/text/etc... it already capture and send to microsoft all of this to run inference on it, it is about being able to train on or not (I am not sure why an gamer that use such service would have any issue with that kind of data being used to train that kind of service...).

Not an actual this is an issue case at first glance.
 
This makes me wonder how much my DNS filters on pihole prevent data like this from being sent back

One of the lists in use on my PiHole is this one:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/hagezi/dns-blocklists/main/domains/native.winoffice.txt

It blocks a whole host of Microsoft bullshit as follows:

Code: 
I wonder if it catches this nonsense.

Side effects have been pretty light for me. Most things still work. Only problem I ahve had is that I can't access the site to download the windows media creation tool. But once I have the tool, it can properly download the media, and it is a small download, so I usually grab it from my phone, and transfer it to a computer for the download.

I mean, I always question the viability of these methods though, because if there is data Microsoft really wants they can just hardcode an IP address or use another secret non-standard DNS means to grab the IP reference from a domain, or even just use a domain essential to Windows properly functioning to transfer the stolen data. So who knows?
 
