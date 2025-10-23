Microsoft Uses Gamers' Screenshots to Train Gaming Copilot, Enabled by Default

This shit is disgusting, but hardly surprising anymore.Half the tech industry needs to be lined up against the proverbial goddamn wall at this point.Seriously, if you participate or enable in the harvesting or analysis of users data in any way shape or form, or even provide aid or comfort to the organizations that do, you are a goddamn enemy of the people.Personally, I always go through every single OS setting whenever there is a major OS update and disable absolutely everything that even looks like it may be connecting to a cloud, using AI or gathering data, but I don't know if I caught this one. I haven't booted into Windows in several months. I will have to check.I don't even remember there being a "gaming copilot" last time I looked through things. So maybe this was added in a recent update? Though uninstalling he Co-Pilot app is always -one of the first things I do.Side Note:Techpowerup may not be pleased about the direct-linked image. Why not just upload it here instead?