Microsoft Uses Gamers' Screenshots to Train Gaming Copilot, Enabled by Default

“We verified this ourselves and can confirm that the feature is indeed enabled by default. The only option you can opt-in for is model training on your voice chats, which is thankfully disabled by default. To check whether your setting for training text models from your screenshots is being used, go to Game Bar, open Gaming Copilot, head to Settings, and click on Privacy. There, you can uncheck the training slider to prevent your screen records from being sent to Microsoft for LLM training. For example, under the GDPR, using EU users' personal data to train AI requires a transparent notice. Automatically enabling screenshot collection for model training without an appropriate legal basis or explicit informed consent could breach the law, and invoke a lawsuit from EU's governing body.
While setting up the Gaming Copilot, there were no options to inform a user whether this feature would be enabled by default. There should at least be a screen that prompts users before enrolling them in a data collection program aimed at assisting gamers in the future. This is particularly important for those working in the game industry, as this feature could potentially leak game content that is protected by years of work and non-disclosure agreements. We are awaiting to see if Microsoft will make a statement regarding collecting text from gamer's screenshots, or the case will remain in point.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342179/...ts-to-train-gaming-copilot-enabled-by-default
