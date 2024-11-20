Microsoft unveils PC, designed to exclusively run Windows 11 via the cloud, for $350 + Windows 365 subscription cost

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
2,903

Microsoft is launching a $349 desktop PC that only runs Windows 11 by streaming it from the cloud — is this the future of desktop computing?​

News
By Zac Bowden
published 11 hours ago
Dubbed the "Windows 365 Link," the device is the first of a new class of dedicated 'boot to cloud' PCs, which have little local functionality.

Microsoft has announced its first desktop PC today, but it’s not what you might be expecting. The company is launching the world’s first dedicated “boot to cloud” device, designed to run Windows 11 only by streaming it online via Windows 365. It's called the "Windows 365 Link" and is expected to go on sale in April 2025 for $349.


What you need to know​

  • Microsoft has unveiled a $349 desktop PC, designed to exclusively run Windows 11 via the cloud with Windows 365.
  • It features a small, fanless design with multiple ports, fast booting and instant wake times.
  • The device is called the Windows 365 Link and is expected to go on sale in April 2025, aimed solely at enterprise customers.
Will be an expensive paper weight if you lose the internet connectivity

https://www.windowscentral.com/soft...-link-desktop-cloud-pc-microsoft-announcement


The Windows 365 Link notably doesn't feature an onboard NPU, but that won't matter here. Microsoft has announced that it will update Windows 365 next year to support many of Windows 11's advanced Copilot+ features, meaning devices without an NPU will soon be able to utilize features like Windows Recall, Click To Do, and AI in Search when streaming Windows 11 from the cloud.
 
Oh wow, guess I timed my move away from Windows at home pretty good. (M4 Mac Mini.) Although, most Microsoft hardware is unreliable and does not last very long so how much should we worry anyways. I skimmed the article and found the machine is a joke, since we can spend just $250 more and get a real machine with a real local OS and it is far smaller and faster.
 
schitts-creek-oh-fun.gif
 
To each their own.

For me, a bit of a pass. I do not want my ability to use my machine beholden to a subscription which may or may not have plans run by Darth Vader (who is a fan of more dynamic plans than I).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top