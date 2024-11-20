Microsoft unveils PC, designed to exclusively run Windows 11 via the cloud, for $350 + Windows 365 subscription cost

Microsoft is launching a $349 desktop PC that only runs Windows 11 by streaming it from the cloud — is this the future of desktop computing?News
By Zac Bowden
published 11 hours ago
Dubbed the "Windows 365 Link," the device is the first of a new class of dedicated 'boot to cloud' PCs, which have little local functionality.
Microsoft has announced its first desktop PC today, but it’s not what you might be expecting. The company is launching the world’s first dedicated “boot to cloud” device, designed to run Windows 11 only by streaming it online via Windows 365. It's called the "Windows 365 Link" and is expected to go on sale in April 2025 for $349.
What you need to know
- Microsoft has unveiled a $349 desktop PC, designed to exclusively run Windows 11 via the cloud with Windows 365.
- It features a small, fanless design with multiple ports, fast booting and instant wake times.
- The device is called the Windows 365 Link and is expected to go on sale in April 2025, aimed solely at enterprise customers.
https://www.windowscentral.com/soft...-link-desktop-cloud-pc-microsoft-announcement
The Windows 365 Link notably doesn't feature an onboard NPU, but that won't matter here. Microsoft has announced that it will update Windows 365 next year to support many of Windows 11's advanced Copilot+ features, meaning devices without an NPU will soon be able to utilize features like Windows Recall, Click To Do, and AI in Search when streaming Windows 11 from the cloud.