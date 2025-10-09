  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Microsoft to offer "free" cloud gaming — just like Nvidia GeForce now

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
3,857

Microsoft reportedly mulls ad-infested free Xbox Cloud Gaming plan — Game Pass Ultimate subscriber allegedly catches ad during game loading​

News
By Hassam Nasir published October 4, 2025
Public tests coming very soon.


Android & iPhone won't support this — for obvious reasons
Nadella having even more regret for ditching windows phone

But Amazon firestick, Tizen (Samsung) & WebOS (LG) to the rescue

you now do not need that expensive console (or PC & GPU) to game

Technically GeForce now app is already available on my Samsung TV — but unfortunately that service not available in my region, but xbox cloud gaming is available


Now imagine that you can play a game like Microsoft flight simulator or forza Horizon without console / PC/ add on ssd / download & installation etc.

You just need compatible controller or thrust pad/stick combo or wheel etc.


https://www.tomshardware.com/video-...iber-allegedly-catches-ad-during-game-loading


You will have to buy your own games (or gamepass subscription tho)

Cloud gaming sessions (with built in wait time) are free for 5 hrs a month
But the games are not free

& if you need more than 5 hrs / month (but don't want to buy gamepass subscription) ?
Hopefully there will be a pay-as-you-play option for that 🤔
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top