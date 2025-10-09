Microsoft to offer "free" cloud gaming — just like Nvidia GeForce now

Microsoft reportedly mulls ad-infested free Xbox Cloud Gaming plan — Game Pass Ultimate subscriber allegedly catches ad during game loadingNews
By Hassam Nasir published October 4, 2025
Public tests coming very soon.
Android & iPhone won't support this — for obvious reasons
Nadella having even more regret for ditching windows phone
But Amazon firestick, Tizen (Samsung) & WebOS (LG) to the rescue
you now do not need that expensive console (or PC & GPU) to game
Technically GeForce now app is already available on my Samsung TV — but unfortunately that service not available in my region, but xbox cloud gaming is available
Now imagine that you can play a game like Microsoft flight simulator or forza Horizon without console / PC/ add on ssd / download & installation etc.
You just need compatible controller or thrust pad/stick combo or wheel etc.
https://www.tomshardware.com/video-...iber-allegedly-catches-ad-during-game-loading
You will have to buy your own games (or gamepass subscription tho)
Cloud gaming sessions (with built in wait time) are free for 5 hrs a month
But the games are not free
& if you need more than 5 hrs / month (but don't want to buy gamepass subscription) ?
Hopefully there will be a pay-as-you-play option for that