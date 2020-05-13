Microsoft Store Game downloads really slow/errors!

Diablo2K

Diablo2K

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 10, 2000
Messages
6,633
Trying to download the new Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the Microsoft store and the download is really slow, about 1mbs and I keep getting errors stopping the download completely. I have searched for solutions and found https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us...w/48d85a15-5f54-4d40-ae34-5b8b88f8bdcc?auth=1 I followed all 3 steps but still have the same problem. It's not my internet as I am getting over 300mbs on speedtests and other downloads go quickly. I have had issues with other downloads on the Microsoft store but was able to finally get the file.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,756
Those steps are actually more for when the store refuses to install anything at all. What version of Windows 10 are you on? When I was having slow download issues, updating from version 1809 to 1903 fixed it for me, but it's still going to have intermittent issues. It's honestly just something I learned to live with by kicking a big download off before going to sleep. If I wake up and it's stalled I will pause and restart it. Reminds me of trying to get Half-Life 2 installed on Steam 16 years ago... :banghead:
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 26, 2015
Messages
1,498
Isn't there an xbox app you can use to download games for windows iso the store? Or is that only for the game pass I ddon't remember.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top