Microsoft Store Game downloads really slow/errors!

Those steps are actually more for when the store refuses to install anything at all. What version of Windows 10 are you on? When I was having slow download issues, updating from version 1809 to 1903 fixed it for me, but it's still going to have intermittent issues. It's honestly just something I learned to live with by kicking a big download off before going to sleep. If I wake up and it's stalled I will pause and restart it. Reminds me of trying to get Half-Life 2 installed on Steam 16 years ago...