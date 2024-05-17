Microsoft stoops to new low with ads in Windows 11, as PC Manager tool suggests your system needs ‘repairing’ if you don’t use Bing​

paradoxical said: Now, if you want to talk about support - Apple has UNLIMITED WARRANTY for $99/year. I can literally buy a $1300 Macbook Air and have a 10 year warranty on it for $99 a year. And if it breaks, I just go to the store and get a new one same day. Absolutely untouchable. Click to expand...

Wait what? You consider paying 990$ to keep an old machine around that long to be a good deal? As opposed to just investing it into a new one if it breaks (or more likely--or just hopefully--doesn't)? In 2-3 years tops, that thing is going to probably be outdated compared to the contemporary processors that will be releasing at the time.As far as your IT-centric rant, I can't really comment too extensively, but I'm not surprised that Mac is easier to manage. It's probably much more locked down. Microsoft has a lot more possible software that can and will run on it, and has been patched together over time into what it is. That means too many loopholes for the average user to screw themselves over and/or IT admins that don't know what they're doing just loading the thing up with stuff that makes it run slow as crap (which in my experience with my own laptop is very common; I have no idea why my laptop fans are whirring 90% of the time when I'm doing nothing but I'm guessing it's related to all the security crap they put on it). Or maybe it's just that said admins have no other choice due to how flexible the OS is. I don't know. I think putting everyone except software engineers or engineers in general inside the baby crib surrounded by Mac walls is probably the right answer, but as a dev I find myself needing things installed down and dirty and sometimes I need to muck around to get what I need to work (which could be anything depending on the request). So I have admin rights to my laptop. No, I haven't deleted my hard drive and/or installed spyware yet. I've been with the company for over a decade. These days Windows in the enterprise space is kind of like an IQ test.I'm surprised Microsoft has not been trying to move towards having an enterprise-centric locked/stripped down and refactored version of their OS, because they're definitely losing market share to Apple due to this.With regards to Linux, there are definitely user-friendly distros out there and it is probably easier to manage than even Mac assuming that you know what you're doing, but there's probably even more possibility for the user to screw themselves over and it's just not popular enough in that space. Running some or many programs would likely need Wine, and it just hasn't had tooling developed around it being the actual UI OS that people are using. So yeah, no one is going to swap their enterprise to Linux. It just doesn't work until some really determined person goes out there and makes it happen, but they would be fighting an incredibly uphill battle.Back on topic, I'm sure someone will defeat this ad crap if it gets annoying enough. The community always finds a way.