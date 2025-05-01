Microsoft steeply raises Xbox Series X/S, game prices in response to tariffs

If you need further proof that the White House's tariffs hurt Americans, Microsoft is implementing steep price hikes for Xbox consoles and games.
The base Xbox Series S is jumping from $300 to $380.
The 1TB digital Xbox Series X jumps from $450 to $550.
A 2TB Series X will cost you $730(!).
Some new first-party games will cost $80.
Standard Xbox controllers will now be priced at $65.
Sony hasn't followed suit as I write this, but it seems like more a question of when than if. This is going to hurt not just console sales but the American economy as a whole.
Also: the Switch 2 suddenly seems like a better value, if not necessarily for the right reasons.
