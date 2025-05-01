  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Microsoft steeply raises Xbox Series X/S, game prices in response to tariffs

A

Aurelius

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
4,623
If you need further proof that the White House's tariffs hurt Americans, Microsoft is implementing steep price hikes for Xbox consoles and games.

The base Xbox Series S is jumping from $300 to $380.
The 1TB digital Xbox Series X jumps from $450 to $550.
A 2TB Series X will cost you $730(!).
Some new first-party games will cost $80.
Standard Xbox controllers will now be priced at $65.

Sony hasn't followed suit as I write this, but it seems like more a question of when than if. This is going to hurt not just console sales but the American economy as a whole.

Also: the Switch 2 suddenly seems like a better value, if not necessarily for the right reasons.
 
That's a pretty normal price for first-party games and controllers. The fact they came down below that is pretty surprising to me.
 
1337Goat said:
According to Nobu, they're not.
Click to expand...

Which games are increasing in price?​

We will adjust the pricing of some of our new first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99. This update will apply to physical and digital versions. That said, different games and expansions will continue to be offered at a variety of price points.

They literally said they are increasing prices
 
DukenukemX said:
I didn't see that in the PDF, but wouldn't shock me. I think we're seeing a large scale excuse to raise prices. Games have no business to go higher, other than because they can.
Click to expand...
Yea it's in the FAQ and main page, not the pdfs. Probably because they haven't identified what they are going to increase yet, more of a warning of it.

I agree. Game prices have gone up year after year anyways, they just hide it behind 'dlc' and 'battlepass style' methods, or take out a few cosmetics and move it to a 'deluxe' package version.
 
No mention of tariffs other than OP.

As of May 1, we have adjusted recommended retailer pricing for our consoles and controllers worldwide.
We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99.
Those titles purchased on the Xbox Store have the benefit of Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy once and play on console and PC at no additional cost.
We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development.
Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.
 
All this money the gov is making from doge and tariffs means we should all get hefty tax cuts next year right?
If not, where is the money going?
 
Tariffs are only half the issue.
Haven't you guys seen the USD price move around lately?
Which direction has it been going?
 
Darunion said:
No mention of tariffs other than OP.

As of May 1, we have adjusted recommended retailer pricing for our consoles and controllers worldwide.
We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99.
Those titles purchased on the Xbox Store have the benefit of Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy once and play on console and PC at no additional cost.
We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development.
Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.
Click to expand...
"Market conditions" is a way of identifying tariffs as the problem without directly invoking the White House's wrath.
 
Aurelius said:
"Market conditions" is a way of identifying tariffs as the problem without directly invoking the White House's wrath.
Click to expand...
I mean, they could be referring to the job market as well. As in, their ability to get good developers and how much they cost is effecting prices.
 
Is this a joke? Totally fine that are manufacturing jobs disappeared and inflation has out paced wage increase by a wide margin, but God help us if video game prices increase $20 over a 20 year period.
 
OKC Yeakey Trentadue said:
Is this a joke? Totally fine that are manufacturing jobs disappeared and inflation has out paced wage increase by a wide margin, but God help us if video game prices increase $20 over a 20 year period.
Click to expand...
Probably doing the same thing companies did during covid. Raises prices of items that dont need to be raised, but still cash in on raising them since everyone expect things to get more expensive.

Digital video games are not under any form of tariffs lol
 
OKC Yeakey Trentadue said:
Is this a joke? Totally fine that are manufacturing jobs disappeared and inflation has out paced wage increase by a wide margin, but God help us if video game prices increase $20 over a 20 year period.
Click to expand...
This is a tech forum so the topic is about tech stuff like video games and hardware.
Here is a link to a news article that I just searched up about used car prices.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2025/04/11/used-car-prices-are-rising-2025/83050309007/


I just searched "car prices" and yeah, look. See?
 
Darunion said:

Which games are increasing in price?​

We will adjust the pricing of some of our new first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99. This update will apply to physical and digital versions. That said, different games and expansions will continue to be offered at a variety of price points.

They literally said they are increasing prices
Click to expand...
This makes sense to me

Xbox is the biggest publisher on playstation now

So you either pay an annual subscription or pay up more

MS will stop making the hardware & license xbox o/s ala steam
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top