Microsoft Shuts Down Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks and More Bethesda Softworks Studios

polonyc2

Oct 25, 2004
25,882
Microsoft has closed a number of Bethesda studios, including Redfall maker Arkane Austin, Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks, and more in devastating cuts at Bethesda, IGN can confirm...Alpha Dog Studios, maker of mobile game Mighty Doom, will also close...Roundhouse Games will be absorbed by The Elder Scrolls Online developer ZeniMax Online Studios...Microsoft did not say how many staff will lose their jobs, but significant layoffs are inevitable

On Redfall, the disastrous vampire co-op game will now not receive promised updates as Microsoft has ended all development on the game...Microsoft said Redfall will remain online to play, and it will provide a "make-good" offer for those who bought the Hero DLC

Arkane Lyon, which is working on Marvel's Blade, survives the cull, as does Bethesda Game Studios (Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Starfield), and Machine Games (Indiana Jones and The Great Circle)...Doom developer id Software is also unaffected...

https://www.ign.com/articles/micros...orks-and-more-in-devastating-cuts-at-bethesda
 
People will hate on Microsoft for this (some of it warranted), but Bethesda been bloated for a long time with almost no game output in any reasonable timeframes. Time to clean up that mess and get them producing games. ES6 is still a while away and Fallout supposedly more. After the success of the TV show and all the interest in Fallout...waiting to end of the decade for something new is just a landmine of how to kill a franchise (Fallout 76 and any remaster is not going to cut it).
 
