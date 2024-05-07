Microsoft Shuts Down Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks and More Bethesda Softworks Studios

Microsoft has closed a number of Bethesda studios, including Redfall maker Arkane Austin, Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks, and more in devastating cuts at Bethesda, IGN can confirm...Alpha Dog Studios, maker of mobile game Mighty Doom, will also close...Roundhouse Games will be absorbed by The Elder Scrolls Online developer ZeniMax Online Studios...Microsoft did not say how many staff will lose their jobs, but significant layoffs are inevitable
On Redfall, the disastrous vampire co-op game will now not receive promised updates as Microsoft has ended all development on the game...Microsoft said Redfall will remain online to play, and it will provide a "make-good" offer for those who bought the Hero DLC
Arkane Lyon, which is working on Marvel's Blade, survives the cull, as does Bethesda Game Studios (Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Starfield), and Machine Games (Indiana Jones and The Great Circle)...Doom developer id Software is also unaffected...
