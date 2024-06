Marees said:



Developers will no longer have to choose which upscaling technology to support



The DirectSR API will rectify this situation, says Microsoft, by enabling "multi-vendor super resolution" in games through a common set of inputs and outputs. This will allow a single code path to activate Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS as long as a developer implements DirectSR, theoretically removing the choice developers have had to make when making games while simplifying the upscaling integration process.



AMD, Nvidia, and Intel are on board, as Microsoft says it was developed in partnership with all three GPU manufacturers, so it certainly sounds promising.



This will not be open, but developers don't have to build multiple upscaling interfaces into game engine

So the question is, how is the API structured? Is it intended to just be an interface over an upscaler and the driver provides the underlying implementation? Because this is what it sounds like.This takes care of the weird drama at the cost of choice. You get your vendor's upscaler and probably the future Microsoft one and it "just works." Developers don't pick or choose or get a handjob under the table from IHVs to stick to their tech. Which on the flip side would mean on AMD, XeSS may not be exposed - for example, because you just get what the driver supports. This is also a little odd because it has implications for benchmarking and image quality dependent on your hardware.If they give you the freedom to rig up whatever, it's also kind of a shit abstraction that doesn't solve a ton. Because it's presumably going to work on Microsoft platforms and you're stuck maintaining multiple paths anyway if you're doing upscaling on consoles.At which point the path of least resistance is basically "support FSR," amusingly, because it's seemingly the singular one-and-done solution.So realistically I'm assuming it's the former. If you have Nvidia, you just get DLSS. If you have AMD, it winds up as FSR. If you have Intel, enjoy your XeSS. And once Microsoft rolls out their solution, your options double to that as well. And that's it.